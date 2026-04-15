Democrats Launch Impeachment Effort Against Defense Sec. Hegseth, Alleging Iran War Crimes, Misconduct

House Democrats are introducing articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of war crimes, abuse of power and misconduct tied to the administration’s handling of the Iran war.

The resolution, led by Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.), includes five articles and is backed by a group of Democratic lawmakers. The effort, first reported by Axios, is widely seen as a long-shot in the Republican-controlled House but underscores mounting Democratic opposition to the Pentagon chief.

The articles focus heavily on U.S. military operations in Iran, accusing Hegseth of overseeing what lawmakers describe as an unauthorized war that endangered American service members and violated international law. The resolution also alleges that U.S. strikes under his leadership targeted civilians and breached the rules of armed conflict.

Additional charges center on the alleged mishandling of sensitive information, including a controversial incident early in Hegseth’s tenure in which details of a planned military strike on the Houthis in Yemen were discussed in a Signal group chat that inadvertently included a journalist. Lawmakers also accuse Hegseth of obstructing congressional oversight by withholding information about military actions in multiple regions.

The resolution further alleges that Hegseth abused his authority by initiating politically motivated investigations against elected officials, claims that the administration has strongly denied.

In a statement, Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson dismissed the impeachment effort as political theater, arguing it was an attempt to distract from what the administration views as military success in Iran.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)