Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

SIXTH DAY OF SEARCH: Efforts Intensify At Sea As Missing Bochur Still Not Found; Levaya Of Brother Held Today

The search for 17-year-old yeshiva bochur Avraham Yeshaya Spiegel continues into a sixth day along the coast of Netanya, with rescue teams focusing efforts in a complex rocky area deep in the water where there is a high likelihood he may be located.

Throughout the day, combined forces—including diving units, drone teams, and jet ski crews—carried out targeted operations in difficult-to-access areas between rocks, while additional teams continued nonstop shoreline searches.

Overnight, ZAKA volunteers and support units maintained continuous foot and vehicle patrols along the coastline, working around the clock in an effort to locate the missing bochur.

During the day, the levaya was held in Yerushalayim for his brother, Yissachar Dov Spiegel Z”L, who was niftar after being pulled from the water in critical condition following the same incident at Sanz Beach.

Despite the levaya, search operations continued without pause, with authorities dividing forces to ensure full coverage and ongoing efforts for the family.

Officials praised the dedication of the volunteers, noting their tireless work over six consecutive days under difficult conditions.

As night fell, diving operations were paused, but ground and coastal searches are continuing uninterrupted.

Rescue teams say they will not stop until the missing bochur is found.

The tzibur is urged to continue davening for Avraham Yeshaya ben Shoshana.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Iran Claims To Bust CIA And Mossad-Linked “Terror Network”, Arrests Dozens In Nationwide Crackdown

TRAGEDY IN THE FIVE TOWNS: R’ Moshe (Moe) Kreindler Z”L Is Niftar After Devastating Crash

Shas Party Files Complaint Against Supreme Court Judges For Shabbos Ruling

Iran Threatens to Block Red Sea, Gulf Shipping if U.S. Naval Blockade Continues In Strait of Hormuz

Washington Post: Over 10,000 U.S Troops On Way To The Middle East

Arab-Israeli Mother Of 4 Indicted For Spying For Iran; Urged Attack On “A Filthy People”

BOMBSHELL EXPOSÉ: “Coup By Criminal Means:” Baharav-Miara Activated Ronen Bar Against Ben Gvir

Constitutional Crisis? Supreme Court Holds Hearing On Unprecedented Demand To Impeach Minister

CENTCOM: US Blockade of Iran Holds Through First 24 Hours; 6 Ships Ordered to Turn Back

INTERNAL RIFT: Iran Recalled Negotiators From U.S. Talks After Dispute