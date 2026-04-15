SIXTH DAY OF SEARCH: Efforts Intensify At Sea As Missing Bochur Still Not Found; Levaya Of Brother Held Today

The search for 17-year-old yeshiva bochur Avraham Yeshaya Spiegel continues into a sixth day along the coast of Netanya, with rescue teams focusing efforts in a complex rocky area deep in the water where there is a high likelihood he may be located.

Throughout the day, combined forces—including diving units, drone teams, and jet ski crews—carried out targeted operations in difficult-to-access areas between rocks, while additional teams continued nonstop shoreline searches.

Overnight, ZAKA volunteers and support units maintained continuous foot and vehicle patrols along the coastline, working around the clock in an effort to locate the missing bochur.

During the day, the levaya was held in Yerushalayim for his brother, Yissachar Dov Spiegel Z”L, who was niftar after being pulled from the water in critical condition following the same incident at Sanz Beach.

Despite the levaya, search operations continued without pause, with authorities dividing forces to ensure full coverage and ongoing efforts for the family.

Officials praised the dedication of the volunteers, noting their tireless work over six consecutive days under difficult conditions.

As night fell, diving operations were paused, but ground and coastal searches are continuing uninterrupted.

Rescue teams say they will not stop until the missing bochur is found.

The tzibur is urged to continue davening for Avraham Yeshaya ben Shoshana.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)