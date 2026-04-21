“Spread Terror”: Chicago Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for ISIS Propaganda Network

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after authorities said he played a key role in spreading propaganda for the Islamic State and encouraging acts of violence in the West.

Prosecutors identified the defendant as Ashraf Al Safoo, 41, who was convicted of conspiring to provide material support to the terrorist group through his involvement with an online media network aligned with ISIS.

According to the Justice Department, Al Safoo helped lead the Khattab Media Foundation, which produced and distributed videos, graphics and written content promoting the group’s ideology. Officials said the material was designed to recruit followers and incite attacks, including so-called “lone wolf” operations.

Court documents described messages in which Al Safoo urged supporters to amplify propaganda efforts and “spread terror,” while praising past attacks in the United States. Authorities said he also coordinated with individuals linked to ISIS and worked to expand the reach of its messaging online.

Al Safoo, who immigrated to the United States in 2008 and later became a citizen, was arrested in 2018 and has remained in custody since then.

In addition to the prison sentence, a federal judge ordered 10 years of supervised release following his incarceration.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)