“Tormented”: Antisemite Tucker Carlson Apologizes for Backing Trump, Helping Him Win in 2024 Presidential Campaign

Former Tucker Carlson issued an apology Monday for his role in supporting Donald Trump, saying he regrets “misleading” viewers and expects to be “tormented” by the decision “for a long time.”

Speaking during an interview with his brother, Buckley Carlson, on The Tucker Carlson Show, the former Fox News host acknowledged both men’s involvement in Trump’s rise. “You wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him… we’re implicated in this,” Carlson said. Buckley Carlson agreed with the assessment.

“In very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now,” he said. He added that the moment calls for personal reflection, saying, “I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people, and it was not intentional.”

The apology comes amid an escalating public rift between Carlson and Trump. The president has repeatedly attacked Carlson in recent weeks on Truth Social, calling him “low IQ,” “stupid,” and “highly overrated,” while also targeting other former allies including Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones, and Candace Owens.

Carlson, who has grown increasingly critical of the administration, has taken issue with Trump’s handling of the Epstein files and the ongoing war with Iran. He previously described the conflict as “disgusting and evil” and suggested it was being waged on behalf of foreign interests. In response to Trump’s criticism, Carlson said he still feels sympathy for the president, describing him as being controlled by Israel.

The fallout has extended beyond rhetoric. Buckley Carlson recently stepped down from his role as deputy press secretary to Vice President JD Vance following Trump’s repeated attacks on his father.

Carlson’s remarks also drew backlash from within conservative circles. Scott Jennings criticized the apology during a television appearance, arguing that Carlson’s position ignores Trump’s long-standing stance on Iran. Jennings said it would be surprising if Carlson now regrets supporting Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris, and accused him of either misunderstanding or misrepresenting the president’s policies.

“I mean, is he now claiming he had no idea that Donald Trump held the position that he would never permit Iran to have nuclear weapons?” Jennings said. “If that’s what he’s saying today, he’s kind of a moron. I mean, I don’t know how else to put it, or he’s willfully misleading people.”

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