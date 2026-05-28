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TRUMP WARNS: U.S. Could Resume Military Action If Iran Rejects Acceptable Deal

President Trump. (White House photo)

President Trump says the United States could resume offensive military action against Iran if Tehran refuses to agree to terms acceptable to Washington.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News’ “My View with Lara Trump,” the president was asked what line Iran would have to cross for the United States to restart military operations.

“Well, a deal that wasn’t going to be good for us is the line, ultimately,” Trump said. “I’m playing it out, and we’re going to see.”

The comments come as a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran remains in place while negotiations over a broader agreement continue.

Trump indicated that while diplomacy remains his preferred path, military pressure has given Washington significant leverage at the negotiating table.

“They’re crafty, but in the end, we have all the cards because we’ve defeated them militarily,” Trump said.

The president reiterated that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains a central American objective.

The U.S.-Iran ceasefire has been in place since early April, though negotiations have reportedly stalled at times amid disagreements over key issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and regional activities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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