Iran’s Parliament Speaker Reportedly Resigns From Negotiating Team Amid IRGC “Interference”

Iran’s already fragile diplomatic channel with the United States appeared to narrow further on Thursday, as reports emerged that a senior Iranian official had stepped back from a central role in the talks.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, has resigned from overseeing negotiations with Washington, according to an unsourced report by Israel’s Channel 12. The report said Mr. Ghalibaf cited mounting interference from senior figures within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as the reason for his decision.

The development, if confirmed, would underscore the deepening divisions within Iran’s leadership at a moment when diplomatic efforts to ease tensions remain uncertain. Ghalibaf had been involved not only in indirect contacts with the United States but also in mediation efforts led by Pakistan, which has sought to broker a path toward de-escalation.

According to the report, the dispute reached a breaking point over a proposal put forward by Qatar that aimed to reduce friction in the Strait of Hormuz. The plan would have allowed a limited number of Iranian vessels to pass through the waterway in exchange for reciprocal access for ships from Arab Gulf states.

The proposal was ultimately blocked by Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the report said.

Iranian authorities have not publicly confirmed the resignation, and it remains unclear who, if anyone, will take over Ghalibaf’s role in the negotiations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)