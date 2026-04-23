Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NYC: 22-Year-Old Charged Over Raucous Pro-Palestinian “Street Takeover” In Queens

A 22-year-old New York man has been charged in connection with a chaotic “street takeover” in Queens that authorities say endangered residents and motorists and drew widespread backlash over the weekend.

Videos from the scene show a large crowd—some individuals wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags—flooding an intersection Saturday night, where participants ignited a ring of fire in the roadway and whipped cars through the streets. The takeover unfolded near two gas stations, raising alarms about the risk of a catastrophic explosion.

The suspect, identified by police as Asil Assaidi, faces multiple charges including reckless endangerment, riot, and criminal mischief, according to the NYPD.

Police had previously released images of several suspects believed to be involved, many with their faces partially covered, and offered a $3,500 reward for information leading to arrests. It remains unclear whether additional suspects have been identified or if further charges are forthcoming.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

U.S. Special Forces Soldier Involved In Maduro Raid Charged After Profiting $400K Off Betting On The Operation

SHOCKING: Feds Open Probe Into NYC Schools For Teaching Children To Support Hamas And Its “Martyrs”

U.S. Says Iran Has Resumed Placing Mines Along Key Oil Route in Strait of Hormuz

INDEFENSIBLE: Judge Frees Family Of Man Who Firebombed Pro-Israeli Hostages Rally, Killing Holocaust Survivor

“CLOCK IS TICKING”: Trump Warns Iran To Start Negotiating Soon As Third Aircraft Carrier Joins War Arena

EXECUTIONS RISING: Iran Hangs Former Nuclear Worker Accused Of Being A Mossad Spy

Trump Weighs Next Steps on Iran if Nuclear Talks Fail to Resume

UC Berkeley Under Fire After Convicted Palestinian Terrorist Addresses Students via Video

“Targets Are Marked”: Israel “Prepared To Renew War Against Iran,” Awaiting “Green Light” From U.S.

Father Of Shamed Bochur: “”I Thank Hashem I Belong To This Nation”