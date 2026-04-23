NYC: 22-Year-Old Charged Over Raucous Pro-Palestinian “Street Takeover” In Queens

A 22-year-old New York man has been charged in connection with a chaotic “street takeover” in Queens that authorities say endangered residents and motorists and drew widespread backlash over the weekend.

Videos from the scene show a large crowd—some individuals wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags—flooding an intersection Saturday night, where participants ignited a ring of fire in the roadway and whipped cars through the streets. The takeover unfolded near two gas stations, raising alarms about the risk of a catastrophic explosion.

The suspect, identified by police as Asil Assaidi, faces multiple charges including reckless endangerment, riot, and criminal mischief, according to the NYPD.

Police had previously released images of several suspects believed to be involved, many with their faces partially covered, and offered a $3,500 reward for information leading to arrests. It remains unclear whether additional suspects have been identified or if further charges are forthcoming.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)