REVEALED: Cole Allen Used Folding-Stock Shotgun in White House Correspondents Dinner Attack

Cole Allen, the 31-year-old teacher accused of opening fire at the White House Correspondents Dinner, used a Mossberg Maverick 12-gauge shotgun in his attempt to kill President Trump and top administration officials, authorities revealed Monday.

Allen allegedly smuggled the pump-action shotgun into the Washington Hilton on Saturday night with a folding stock designed to aid concealment, a pistol grip, and an extended magazine tube. The weapon was one of three guns he carried during the attack that left one Secret Service agent injured.

Allen legally purchased the Mossberg from Turner’s Outdoorsman near his home in Torrance, California, last August, according to sources familiar with the investigation. He also carried an Armscor semi-automatic pistol that he had legally obtained in California in 2023, along with knives.

“The shotgun was among the trove of arsenal the suspect was carrying as he tried to carry out his twisted plot where Trump and roughly 2,500 guests had gathered for the gala dinner,” authorities said.

Investigators discovered that Allen had stored the weapons at his parents’ house in Torrance and had regularly trained at a local shooting range, suggesting deliberate preparation for the attack.

Allen’s alleged plan was outlined in a manifesto he emailed to relatives just 10 minutes before the shooting. The missive, signed “Cole ‘coldForce’ ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ Allen,” described his “rules of engagement” for the operation and stated he believed it was his righteous duty to target administration officials.

Allen rushed toward the security checkpoint inside the hotel ballroom on Saturday night before being tackled by Secret Service agents. One agent was struck but was protected by his bulletproof vest and sustained no serious injuries.

Allen is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Monday on multiple charges, including using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)