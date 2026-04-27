Antisemite in Iranian Flag Shirt Assaults 3 Jewish Men in Williamsburg, Charged With Hate Crimes

A 41-year-old man wearing a shirt bearing the Iranian flag assaulted three Jewish men in Brooklyn on Friday evening, police said, attacking them separately while screaming antisemitic slurs in what authorities are investigating as a hate crime.

Andrzej Wnuk allegedly targeted the men near Throop Avenue and Gerry Street in Williamsburg around 6:45 p.m., according to police and sources familiar with the incident. The three victims—ages 48, 38, and 21—were walking in the area when Wnuk attacked them.

The assaults were unprovoked and vicious. Wnuk punched one man in the back, struck another in the shoulder, and hit a third in the side of the head, sources said. Throughout the attack, he screamed antisemitic epithets at his victims.

The three men were walking separately when Wnuk unleashed on them — punching one man in the back, another man in the shoulder, and another in the side of the head – all while screaming ‘[expletive] Jews.’

All three victims reported pain to their faces but refused medical attention.

Video footage captured in the immediate aftermath shows police officers removing Wnuk from the scene. In the footage, Wnuk is visibly wearing a black T-shirt with an image of the Iranian flag displayed prominently across the front.

Wnuk was arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court the same day. He was remanded and bail was set at $5,000 cash, according to court records.

He is being charged with multiple crimes, including hate crime assault. Wnuk is scheduled to return to court on April 30. The investigation into the attack remains ongoing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)