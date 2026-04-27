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NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s Killer Sentenced to 115 Years to Life


NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s Killer Sentenced to 115 Years to Life

•⁠ ⁠Guy Rivera was sentenced Monday in Queens Supreme Court to 115 years to life in prison for the fatal 2024 shooting of NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller.

•⁠ ⁠Rivera was previously convicted of manslaughter, attempted murder of Diller’s partner, and weapons charges after being acquitted on the top murder count.

•⁠ ⁠Judge Michael Aloise said Rivera would spend a lifetime calculating the grief caused to Diller’s family and loved ones.

•⁠ ⁠The sentencing drew heavy police presence in court, where Diller’s widow and family delivered emotional victim impact statements.

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