NYS Assemblyman Wieder and Senator Sutton Introduce Multi-Faith Burial Bill for Unclaimed Deceased {VIDEO}

The measure, filed as A11146 in the Assembly and S9930 in the Senate, requires hospitals, morgues, and other facilities to notify designated religious burial organizations before disposing of unclaimed remains. The bill is modeled after a successful Kentucky statute and empowers specific organizations—including Misaskim, Chesed Shel Emes, the Hebrew Free Burial Association, and Janazah Community Funeral Services—to assume responsibility for burial arrangements and associated costs.

“This bill ensures that New York does right by those who pass away without family, honoring their heritage and providing a compassionate solution when it’s needed most,” said Assemblyman Aron Wieder. “I am deeply grateful to Senator Sam Sutton for his partnership. By working together across chambers, we are taking a meaningful step to uphold the dignity of every individual, regardless of their circumstances.”

“This is about basic human dignity and compassion,” added Senator Sam Sutton. “No one should be overlooked simply because they have no family to claim them. By including both Jewish and Muslim organizations, we are ensuring that New York respects the religious practices and cultural traditions that define our diverse state.”

The legislation is currently under review in both the Assembly and Senate. Supporters say the policy offers a seamless, cost-effective way for the state to handle these sensitive cases while honoring the faith backgrounds of its residents.

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