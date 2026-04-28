Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

OIL PRESSURE MOUNTS: Reports Say U.S. Blockade Severely Disrupting Iran’s Exports

Iran is reportedly taking emergency steps to keep its oil industry functioning as a U.S. naval blockade continues choking off crude exports, according to multiple international reports citing analytics firm Kpler.

Tehran is said to be reviving abandoned storage sites, using makeshift containers, and even exploring crude shipments by rail to China as export volumes collapse.

According to the reports, Iranian exports dropped sharply after the blockade intensified in mid-April — falling from more than 2 million barrels per day earlier this month to roughly 567,000 barrels daily.

Analysts warn Iran could run out of available storage capacity within just a few weeks, potentially forcing major additional production cuts if the blockade remains in place.

Goldman Sachs estimated last week that Iran has already slashed crude production by as much as 2.5 million barrels per day since the conflict began.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

PARDON TALKS? Herzog’s Office Invites Netanyahu Prosecutors, Defense Team for Negotiations

ESCALATION: Peleg Protesters Storm Yard of Military Police Chief’s Home In Ashkelon [VIDEOS]

🚨INDICTED AGAIN! James Comey Indicted – Over “86 47” Seashell Post Targeting Trump

Dati Leumi Rabbanim At Emergency Conference: “Our Talmidim Will Not Serve In Mixed-Gender Tank Units”

🚨 Trump: “Iran Has Just Informed Us That They Are In A State Of Collapse,” Are Desperate For A Deal

🚨 MAJOR OIL SHAKEUP: UAE Announces Withdrawal From OPEC After More Than 50 Years

“Inevitable”: Iran Faces Economic Collapse and Massive New Protests, Regime’s Security Council Warns

Lag B’Omer In Meron 2026: Controlled Entry Plan To Allow Tens Of Thousands To Visit Site

“Kill Every Single Jew”: US Army Soldier Charged With Threatening To Massacre Jews at Synagogue

ICC PROSECUTOR WAS QATARI AGENT: Khan Accepted Bribe To Issue Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu