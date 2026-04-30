BIG SURPRISE: Trump’s Republican Party Making Historic Gains With Black Voters, Data Shows

CNN’s chief data correspondent Harry Enten reported Thursday that President Donald Trump’s Republican Party is experiencing a significant shift in Black voter support, marking gains not seen by the GOP in roughly a generation.

Enten’s analysis comes amid the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down key provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, a landmark civil rights law that prohibited racial discrimination in voting. When informed of the court’s ruling, Trump responded: “I love it!”

According to Enten’s data, Trump’s approval rating among African Americans has risen to 16 percent in his second term, up from 12 percent at a comparable point during his first presidency. More significantly, the Republican Party’s overall standing with Black voters has shifted markedly.

“You can see it right here. Trump’s approval among African Americans at this point in term one, he was at 12%. He’s gaining — he’s gaining ground with African-Americans. He’s up to 16% at this point,” Enten said on air Thursday.

The shifts extend beyond individual approval ratings. Enten highlighted a dramatic change in party identification among African American voters. Democrats previously held a 63-point advantage in party identification margin among Black voters during Trump’s first term. That advantage has now contracted to what Enten characterized as a “double digit shift” toward Republicans.

“Democrats still have the advantage, but it’s a 12 point shift to the Republican party,” Enten said. “I looked back through Gallup’s records. They sent me their records, and this lead that Democrats have is actually smaller than any lead from 2006 to 2021.”

Enten emphasized the breadth of the trend. “The Donald Trump-led Republican Party is making gains among African Americans that we, simply put, have not seen the Republican Party make in a generation,” he said.

When CNN anchor Kate Bolduan asked whether this represented part of a larger pattern, Enten confirmed the scope of the shift extended beyond Trump’s personal standing.

“I see this as absolutely part of a bigger trend,” Enten said. “Donald Trump’s Republican Party is gaining ground, not just him gaining in terms of his approval rating.”

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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)