NEW SQUARE: Tzedek Association Meets With Skvere Rebbe, Federal Prison Chaplains To Discuss Expanded Support For Jewish Inmates

The Tzedek Association held an important meeting Motzei Shabbos with the Skvere Rebbe in New Square, bringing together key figures involved in supporting Jewish inmates across the federal prison system. Among those in attendance were Rabbi Avrohom Richter, Senior Regional Chaplain of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP); Rabbi Chanania Steinmetz, Chaplain at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey; and Rabbi Moshe Margaretten of the Tzedek Association.

During the meeting, the Chaplains and representatives were thanked for their ongoing efforts on behalf of Jewish inmates nationwide, providing religious guidance, advocacy, and critical support services. Discussions also focused on recent policy updates within the BOP that allow nonprofit organizations to play a greater role in assisting inmates.

Under the updated guidelines, nonprofits are now able to expand their involvement in providing certain resources and support, particularly in the areas of humanitarian aid and religious needs. The Tzedek Association is actively working with BOP officials to explore what items and services can now be facilitated under these new policies, with the goal of further enhancing conditions and religious accommodations for Jewish inmates.

“This is a major step forward. The ability for nonprofit organizations to work more closely with the BOP opens the door to meaningful support for inmates, especially in ensuring their religious and humanitarian needs are properly met,” Rabbi Moshe Margaretten tells YWN. “We are committed to doing everything we can to assist.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)