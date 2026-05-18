Trump’s Multi-Front Assault Map and Iran’s New Offer

A Pakistani official said Monday morning that Pakistan had relayed a “revised proposal” from Iran to the United States aimed at ending the war.

Speaking to Reuters, the official warned that “there isn’t much time left,” as pressure mounts from Donald Trump, who has repeatedly signaled that his patience is wearing thin.

The Pakistani source said both Tehran and Washington continue “moving the goalposts” during negotiations, though the contents of Iran’s updated proposal remain unclear.

Shortly before those remarks, Iran’s Foreign Ministry once again declared that the Islamic Republic would not compromise on what it describes as its “right” to enrich uranium — the central dispute in the talks. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said: “We will not negotiate away our right to uranium enrichment.”

Baghaei added that both Iran and the United States had submitted additional responses regarding Tehran’s latest proposal, and said negotiations mediated by Pakistan were continuing.

Meanwhile, Trump intensified his threats overnight, posting an AI-generated map of the Middle East superimposed on an American flag on Truth Social. The image shows arrows aimed at Iran from surrounding countries, appearing to depict a multi-front assault on the Islamic Republic.

The map quickly drew attention for its inaccurate details. Qatar appeared as “TATAI,” Kuwait was labeled “BIMM,” and Cairo appeared as “Cappt.” Tajikistan was renamed “Tabakistan.”

Trump offered no explanation alongside the image. Shortly beforehand, he shared another AI-generated post showing himself inside a spacecraft pressing a red button while giant explosions appeared on surrounding screens. A day earlier, he posted a direct warning to Iran: “For Iran, the clock is ticking, and they better hurry, FAST, or there will be nothing left of them. T-I-M-E I-S R-U-N-N-I-N-G O-U-T!”

According to CNN, Trump convened senior national security officials on Saturday at his golf club in Virginia to discuss the next phase of the confrontation with Iran. Participants reportedly included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

No decision was reported from the meeting, and sources said Trump plans additional consultations with his security team later this week. He also spoke Sunday with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu amid reports of “intensive preparations” by Israel and the United States for possible renewed strikes on Iran.

American reports indicate Trump is now seriously weighing renewed military action against Iran, particularly strikes on infrastructure such as power plants and bridges, in hopes that additional pressure could force Tehran to soften its position. At the same time, concerns remain that a renewed confrontation could spiral beyond control and prove difficult to contain quickly.

Trump is also facing mounting domestic pressure over rising fuel prices and Republican fears that inflation and economic strain could damage the party ahead of the midterm elections. He reportedly hopes the war ends before the opening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 11, co-hosted by the United States alongside Canada and Mexico.

Still, Trump insisted last week that economic considerations are not influencing his Iran policy. “I’m not thinking about Americans’ economic situation,” he said. “I’m thinking about one thing: Iran cannot be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons. That’s all.”

Separately, Fox News reported Sunday, citing intelligence officials in the Middle East, that Tehran is deliberately pursuing a strategy of “deception and delay” in hopes of complicating any return to military action. According to those officials, Iran believes it can drag the crisis out for at least another two weeks.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)