Gedolei Yisroel Make Historic Visit to Argentina for Keren Olam HaTorah [PHOTOS]

A delegation of leading gedolei torah visited Argentina last week as part of Keren Olam HaTorah’s global fundraising campaign to sustain the yeshivos of Eretz Yisroel, drawing thousands of Argentine Jews to a series of receptions, gatherings and chizuk events across Buenos Aires.

The delegation, which included Rav Yaakov Hillel, Rosh Yeshivas Ahavat Shalom; Rav Avraham Salim, Rosh Yeshivas Meor Hatorah; Rav Yosef Chevroni, rosh yeshiva of Yeshivas Chevron; Rav Chaim Peretz Berman, rosh yeshiva of Ponevezh; Rav Shimon Galai, and Rav Malkiel Kotler, rosh yeshiva of Beth Medrash Govoha in Lakewood, landed Tuesday afternoon and immediately went to the Alvear Hotel, where they davened Mincha before being escorted to a public kabbalas panim at the Shuva Yisrael kehillah.

The beis medrash of Shuva Yisrael was filled beyond capacity, with thousands of men, women and children spilling into an overflow hall outfitted with screens. Boys and girls lined the streets waving flags and balloons as the rabbanim entered.

Rav Avraham Antebi, president of Shuva Yisrael, opened the reception by noting the rarity of the moment. “It is remarkable that at the edge of the world, roshei yeshiva have gathered together,” he said, adding that the visit fell on the exact date, 25 Iyar, that Rav Aharon Leib Steinman zt”l visited the same beis medrash twenty years earlier. He thanked philanthropist Andy Meta, whose support, he said, made the visit possible.

Rav Yaakov Hillel spoke of the approach of Shavuos and the obligation to protect Torah and chinuch in every generation. “There are people who want to distance us from the Torah,” he told the crowd. “But Am Yisrael continues moving forward, protecting its children so they will guard and fulfill the Torah.” He praised the growth of Argentine Torah institutions, including local yeshivos ketanos, kollelim and chinuch mosdos.

Rav Malkiel Kotler delivered an address, building on the theme of Shavuos and ahavas haTorah. “We never dreamed that Torah would grow in such a way, even in places like these,” he said. He explained that the yom tov of Shavuos is named for the weeks of preparation rather than the day of Matan Torah itself because the yom tov reflects the love and yearning that Klal Yisroel demonstrates toward kabbalas haTorah. “When we truly love the Torah and genuinely desire it, the same energy that existed at the moment of maamad Har Sinai is awakened once again,” he said.

A formal gala dinner followed, chaired by Rav Dovid Basul. Tzipora Meta, mother of Andy Meta and the daughter of Holocaust survivors, spoke of her parents’ mesirus nefesh to maintain Yiddishkeit during the war years. “Yiddishkeit is with Torah,” she told donors. “Let every person contribute in whatever way they can.”

Dr. Paul Volosov, told the audience that the Israeli government’s longstanding support for Torah mosdos has ended, leaving a gaping void. “The Torah of Klal Yisroel deserves a permanent fund that guarantees its continuity,” he said, noting that he was among the first four donors to pledge towards the $100 million goal. “But it is still not enough.”

Philanthropist Barry Jeremias, addressing the assembled donors, said the trip had reversed the delegation’s expectations. “We thought that we were coming to strengthen the Argentine kehilla, but it was exactly the opposite,” he said, citing the thousands who came out to greet the rabbanim. He noted that Keren Olam HaTorah currently supports 1,650 yeshivos, with funds going entirely toward Torah institutions.

Rav Yosef Chevroni invoked the bracha given to Avraham Avinu, “ויוצא אותו החוצה,” explaining that Klal Yisroel has always been called to accomplish what appears impossible. “The olam haTorah is in danger,” he warned. Quoting his twelve-year-old granddaughter at his Pesach seder, he said the secret of Jewish continuity is captured in four words: “Ten li Yavneh v’chachameha.”

Rav Chaim Peretz Berman addressed why mosdos hatorah depend on the generosity of others rather than nissim. “Hakadosh Boruch Hu wants spirituality to rest within the hearts of Am Yisrael,” he said. “He does not merely want a mishkan or a divine presence in the world. He wants the nediv lev from every single Jew.” He added pointedly: “Would that the honor being shown here to the chachmei Yisrael would also exist in Eretz Yisrael itself.”

The following day, the rabbanim davened Shacharis at Kehillas Yeshurun, led by Rav Yosef Meta, and visited the Toratenu school, where they addressed its talmidim. Rav Berman told the children that they are the future leaders of Klal Yisroel and invoked the gemara about Mordechai gathering children to learn Torah during the gezeirah of Haman. Rav Galai told the talmidim, “It is through the voice of children who study Torah that the world is sustained.”

An assembly bringing together rabbanim from all Argentine kehillos closed out the public program. Rav Avraham Salim urged the assembled rabbanim to focus on chinuch and to address the dangers of technology. Rav Berman spoke about the achrayus of a rav, drawing on the exchange between Moshe Rabbeinu and Yehoshua descending from Har Sinai. “If you want to be a leader, you must know what the people need,” he said.

Rav Galai, who closed several of the events with energetic singing and dancing, shared at one point that doctors had told him 25 years ago he would never walk properly again following physical therapy. “Now you can all see that it was the doctor who was crazy,” he said. “Because we depend on the Borei Olam, not on the doctors.”