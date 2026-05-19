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Texas Democrat Candidate Faces Backlash Over Calls for “American Zionist” Internment Camp


HATE DRESSED UP AS POLITICS: Texas Democrat congressional candidate Maureen Galindo is under mounting fire after reported remarks calling for an internment camp for “American Zionists” and promoting rhetoric widely condemned as antisemitic.

According to reports, Galindo said the Karnes ICE Detention Center should be turned into a facility for “American Zionists” and former ICE officers, while also pushing conspiracy claims involving “Zionist Jews.”

The fallout has already spread beyond Republicans. Jewish organizations condemned the remarks, and prominent Democrats have publicly distanced themselves, with some refusing to campaign alongside her and warning that antisemitic rhetoric has no place in American politics.

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