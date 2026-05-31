WATCH: The Adirei Hatorah Maamad At Xfinity Mobile Center In Philadelphia

Tens of thousands are gathered for the fifth Maamad Adirei HaTorah at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia and Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton.

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6:05 PM: Joyful singing and dancing as Harav Malkiel Kotler ascends to the podium for the maamad’s first full-length address

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5:50 PM: Harav Nochum Binder shlit”a delivers fiery divrei pesicha, kicking off the Maamad in earnest

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5:43 PM: Harav Dovid Schustal shlit”a greeted as he delivers the first address of the maamad

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5:25 PM: 30,000 bnei torah join together to give a thunderous, ground-shaking welcome to the BMG roshei yeshiva as they enter the arena for the 5th Maamad Adirei Hatorah.

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