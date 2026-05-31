New Yeshiva Inaugurated In Jewish Village Of Anatevka, Ukraine, Following €8 Million Construction Project

A new yeshiva was inaugurated over the weekend in the Jewish village of Anatevka, near Kyiv, following a construction project costing more than €8 million.

The new Tomchei Temimim–Beit Binyamin Yeshiva is scheduled to open at the beginning of Elul, with the admissions process for its first group of bochurim currently in its final stages.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by rabbanim, supporters, and guests from several countries. Among those present were Rabbi Moshe Azman, Chief Rabbi of Ukraine; Rabbi Menachem Mendel Axelrod, Chief Rabbi of Moldova; and rabbanim and public figures from Israel and across Europe.

The yeshiva was founded by Rabbi Shmuel Azman and was funded by an anonymous philanthropist. According to the administration, the institution is intended for students seeking to pursue full-time Torah and Chassidic studies in a residential setting.

“We have created all the necessary conditions to enable students to devote themselves to Torah study and to their personal and spiritual development,” Rabbi Azman said, “within an environment that supports their growth around the clock.”

The campus includes a central beis midrash, library, dining facilities, dormitories, a mikveh, sports facilities, and outdoor areas for learning and educational programming. A large bunker was also constructed on-site due to the security situation in Ukraine.

Anatevka was founded in 2015 by Rabbi Moshe Azman as a Jewish village for families displaced by the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The village, named after the fictional shtetl in Fiddler on the Roof, includes housing, educational institutions, and shuls.

Construction of the yeshiva began shortly after the outbreak of the current war in Ukraine. Despite the difficulties created by the war, work continued through completion of the campus.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)