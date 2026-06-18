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NYC TRAFFIC ALERT: Lower Manhattan to Close to Vehicles Thursday Morning for Knicks Championship Parade

A New York police officer stands watch on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where at least two people were shot, including a police officer, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Motorists heading into Manhattan on Thursday morning should expect major traffic disruptions as New York City prepares for a championship parade honoring the New York Knicks.

In a notice issued Wednesday evening, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that Lower Manhattan will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday to accommodate the celebration.

All areas south of Canal Street will be shut down to vehicular traffic during the parade. City officials are encouraging residents, commuters and visitors to plan ahead and use public transportation whenever possible.

While most local streets in Lower Manhattan will be inaccessible to vehicles, two major routes will remain open: the FDR Drive and the West Side Highway.

Drivers entering Manhattan via the Brooklyn Bridge will face additional restrictions. Traffic exiting the bridge into Manhattan will only be permitted to continue northbound on the FDR Drive, with no access to local Lower Manhattan streets.

The traffic plan is expected to affect morning commuters and anyone traveling into the city’s financial district or surrounding neighborhoods. Officials are advising travelers to allow extra time and consider alternate routes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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