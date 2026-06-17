MAJOR INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY: Israel Police Probe Possible Sabotage Of Baby Food Products

Israeli police are intensifying their investigation into the suspected contamination of Prinoq baby food products after sedative substances were discovered in pouches sold at two Jerusalem stores.

Jerusalem District Commander ניצב Avshalom Peled convened a special assessment on Wednesday as investigators expanded the probe. Managers of the two stores where the affected products were sold have been summoned for questioning, while administrative closure orders have been imposed on the locations.

As part of the investigation, police seized security camera footage from both businesses and officers visited the stores to ensure enforcement of closure orders issued by the Health Ministry.

Due to the sensitivity of the case and the involvement of infants, the investigation has been transferred to the Zion Precinct’s Major Crimes Unit, which is conducting both overt and covert investigative operations.

Superintendent Adi Mizrahi-Buaron, head of investigations and intelligence for the precinct, said authorities are currently aware of only two confirmed cases, with the products purchased at two different stores.

“We are conducting a thorough and intensive investigation in full cooperation with all relevant agencies, especially the Health Ministry,” she said. “Because this involves infants and young children, we will turn over every stone to prevent further harm.”

Police urged parents to carefully inspect baby food products before use and ensure packaging is sealed and shows no signs of tampering.

The supermarket chain involved said it is fully cooperating with investigators and has voluntarily provided security footage to police. The company added that the products were immediately removed from shelves across its stores.

Meanwhile, the distributor of Prinoq products said testing found no indication of a manufacturing defect or contamination at the production facility. According to the company, all products examined by health authorities were found to be safe, leading investigators to focus on the possibility that an outside party deliberately tampered with the products after distribution.

The investigation remains ongoing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)