PHOTOS: RCCS Hosts A Grand Chanukah Party In Hoopla





On Thursday, December 19 RCCS hosted a pre Chanukah party to lift the spirit of the cancer stricken patients and their families.

The party took place in the brand new premises of Hoopla conveniently located in The Brooklyn Square. The patients and their families took full advantage of the built in entertainment and couldn’t get enough of the state of the art arcade games and VR booths. The shining eyes and genuine smiles were testimony to the night of reprieve they were experiencing.

The vibrantly decorated party room was laden with gourmet food as the hungry gamers roamed in and out between bouts of arcading. It was an epic party night.

During the party, Hoopla had the privilege of hosting members of the RCCS board. Rabbi Mordche Aaron Meisels, one the members, honored Hoopla by affixing a meziza in honor of Hoopla’s grand opening.

This event marked Hoopla’s entrance into the world of private entertainment. How fitting it was to mark this momentous occasion by hosting the children of RCCS for a night of joy.

May Hoopla host many happy occasions and may there be no more illness in Klal Yisroel.







