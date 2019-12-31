Charidy Announces 30 Finalists In Ducks In A Row $60K Matching Grant Competition





Thirty finalists have just made the cut to being this year’s mightiest duck.

After months of exciting submissions from passionate organizations, Charidy has selected the thirty most promising organizations in its Ducks in a Row Challenge―a $60K matching grant competition for first-time crowdfunders.

Charidy has received hundreds of applicants from nonprofits across the globe. From education, cancer research and civil rights to urban social services, veteran’s support and career training for seniors, all applicants were required to submit documentation to prove their fundraising ferocity.

The process of elimination was incredibly difficult, so many wonderful and deserving people applied. But Charidy is happy for the nonprofits who’ve made it this far. And they think you’ll be too.

To qualify, nonprofits had to represent compelling causes in the following categories: Education, Poverty, or Social Change. In addition, each organization had to possess the capacity to take on a campaign, but had to be new to the crowdfunding space. To redeem the prize, each organization must use the grant in either a 2X, 3X or 4X Charidy matching campaign before March 31, 2020.

At the heart of ‘Ducks,’ is the deeper goal that everyone should be given the opportunity to create a better world. “We’ve worked with so many organizations, volunteers, and donors in making these high impact matching campaigns the new reality in fundraising,” Moshe Hecht, Chief Innovation Officer at Charidy explains. “Still there are many today who feel daunted by the idea of seeking matching funds. With this challenge we’re giving these orgs the push (and funds) they need to step out of their comfort zone and raise more people and money than ever before.”

Three winners will be selected live on January 9th at charidy.com/ducks. In the meantime, you can learn more about each finalist at charidy.com/ducks.

Ducks in a Row has been made possible by the generous support of Eli and Fraida Nash and the Meromim Foundation.

Due to the outpouring of submissions worldwide, Charidy is in discussion to make this an annual competition.







