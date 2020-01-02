Naama Issachar Moved Back To Moscow Prison





Naama Issachar, who is serving a 7.5 sentence in Russia for a minor drug charge, was moved back to a Moscow prison on Wednesday.

A Kan News report said on Tuesday that Issachar had been abruptly relocated to a remote prison on Friday with worse living conditions and her family and lawyers had not been informed of the move. She wasn’t allowed to bring her books and the warm clothing her mother had brought her at the appeal two weeks ago.

Issachar’s mother, Yaffa, spent four days without knowing her daughter’s whereabouts despite doing everything she could to find out where she was being held. Finally, with the help of the Israeli consul-general in Russia, Issachar was located in a prison far from Moscow – “Prison 11.” Her lawyer visited her there and said she is in low spirits.

Following the rejection of Issachar’s appeal against her conviction, her mother said she intends on filing an appeal to a higher court and will also turn to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. She also said on Wednesday that she is thinking about appealing to the White House for assistance. Naama is a dual American-Israeli citizen and grew up in America.

Naama Issachar's mother says she's "thinking" of traveling to White House to get US media more involved in Naama's case, but isn't sure it's in her daughter's best interest @i24NEWS_EN pic.twitter.com/0QsY4zss1c — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithi24) January 1, 2020

Last week, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to pardon Issachar in a phone call.

Much hope is riding on Putin’s planned visit to Israel in a few weeks to attend the International Holocaust Remembrance Forum and the unveiling of a monument to the victims of the Siege of Leningrad during World War II. Some believe that Putin will bring Issacher back to Israel when he visits as a goodwill gesture.







