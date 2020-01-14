Iron Dome: New And Advanced Version Successfully Passes Trials [VIDEO]





A new upgraded version of Israel’s famed Iron Dome missile defense system passed a series of interception trials and experiments, Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

“We have completed a series of tests with a success rate of 100%. The system intercepted all threats, which were simulated in an area secured for the purpose of the experiment. Following the test series, we can confidently say that the State of Israel is highly defended, more than ever before,” said Brig.-Gen. (res.) Pini Yungman, the vice president of Rafael Advanced Defense System, the Iron Dome’s main contractor.

The Iron’s Dome’s advanced Multi-Mission Radar (MMR) is developed by a subsidiary of the Israel Aerospace Industries and its command and control system is manufactured by MPrest, a private Israeli company that produces monitoring and control software.

The Defense Ministry said that the advanced Iron Dome system successfully intercepted “simulated future threats the system may confront.”

“When we deliver [the new Iron Dome] to the Israel Defense Forces, the air force will be equipped to confront evolving threats in the region,” said Moshe Patel, head of the Defense Ministry’s Israel Missile Defense Organization.

The Iron Dome’s first interception test was successfully passed a decade ago and has carried out over 2,400 interceptions since then, the Defense Ministry said. It first went into operation in 2011, and the first battery near Be’er Sheva successfully intercepted a Grad rocket from the Gaza Strip two days later. Since then, it has successfully intercepted over 85% of missiles fired at Israel and has become an integral part of Israel’s defense systems.







