BACK TO THE LAPID ERA? Cutback In Yeshiva Budgets Due To “Caretaker” Gov’t Not Passing 2020 Budget





Three months after YWN first reported on the expected cutback in the budget for yeshivos due to the political imbroglio, it reported on Monday that the decreased budget is at a new low and is expected to bring back the world of yeshivos to the days of [former Finance Minister Yair] Lapid’s decrees.

It is expected that the reduced budget will soon be transferred from the Education Ministry to the bank accounts of the kollelim and yeshivos and unless there is no last-minute change, the amount of money received for each avreich and yeshivah bochur will be similar to the amounts when Lapid served as Finance Minister (March 2013 – December 2014).

The estimated sum for the upcoming month for a yeshivah bochur in yeshivah gedolah is NIS 255 and NIS 459 for a kollel avreich, as compared to the amounts of NIS 240 and NIS 480 when Lapid was Finance Minister.

There is still a behind-the-scenes attempt to prevent the cutback to yeshivos, which will be forced to lower the standards of living conditions in the yeshivahs.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








