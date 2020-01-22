WATCH IT: IDF Eliminates Three Palestinian Teenage Terrorists Who Infiltrated From Gaza





IDF soldiers spotted three suspects on Tuesday night who had crossed the Gaza border fence and entered Israel near Kibbutz Kissufim. The soldiers immediately surrounded the area and began searching for the suspects who began throwing grenades at them. The soldiers opened fire and killed the terrorists.

Following the incident, IDF forces carried out extensive searches of the area, including the use of aerial surveillance, to ensure that no other active terrorists were in the area.

The incident follows numerous incidents of terror balloons launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel in the past week as well as four mortar shells that were reportedly launched by Islamic Jihad last Wednesday.

The IDF announced on Wednesday afternoon that the three Palestinian teenagers who were shot dead after they crossed the Gaza border fence into Israel were planning to carry out a terror attack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








