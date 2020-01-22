80-Year-Old Woman Evacuated From Burning Building In Arad In Serious Condition





An 80-Year-Old woman was evacuated from a burning building in Arad in serious condition. The incident took place on Elazar Ben Yair St. in the southern city.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT and Arad Chapter Head Avi Elchayani was one of the first responders at the scene who treated the woman said: “Firefighters evacuated the older woman from the burning apartment. After she was outside, I together with other EMS personnel who had arrived performed CPR on the woman and we managed to bring back her pulse. After her pulse returned she was transported to the hospital. She was suffering from burns and respiratory problems caused by smoke inhalation.”

