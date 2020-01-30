IDF Increases Presence in Judea, Samaria and Gaza Region Following Publication of Trump’s Plan





Following the publication of the “Deal of the Century” by U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the IDF has decided to increase its presence in the Judea and Samaria Division as well as the Gaza Division.

Following the Arab declaration against the plan and the request by Palestinian leaders that their followers enact a “day of rage,” the IDF has taken their threats seriously and is beefing up its presence in both regions in an effort to eliminate any violence before it breaks out or quickly after it does.

An IDF Spokesperson issued a statement that said: “In accordance with our ongoing operational appraisal of the current security climate, it has been decided to increase the roll call of both of the divisions in their entirety that are tasked with protecting Judea and Samaria and the Gaza region.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







