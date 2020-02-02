KIDDUSH HASHEM: Boyan Yeshiva Boys Write Letters OF Thanks To NYPD [PHOTOS]





As part of a school project, the fifth through eight grade students of Yeshivas Boyan in Boro Park wrote warm personal letters to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. The letters were accepted on Thursday, January 30 by NYPD officials on behalf of the Commissioner. Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein joined the session and delivered remarks of gratitude to the NYPD for protecting his constituents.

The NYPD’s Deputy Inspector Paul Valerga from the Community Affairs Bureau, representatives of the Commissioner’s Office, and Neighborhood Coordination Officers from the 66th Precinct joined Assemblyman Eichenstein at the Boyan Yeshiva as the students presented them with their letters. Assemblyman Eichenstein addressed the yeshiva students, discussing the importance of expressing appreciation to law enforcement who are dedicated to protecting our communities and all residents of New York City.

The officers delivered a presentation on personal safety, focusing on the significance of fire drills and lockdown procedures. They also offered advice on safety and security while walking in the street.

During a Q & A session, the boys engaged with the officers on a wide range of issues, including safety while walking after dark, when to call 911 for emergencies, what to do if approached by someone who is posing a threat, and how to react when confronted with danger. In all, it was quite an eye opening and informative session.

Assemblyman Eichenstein expressed his gratitude to the members of the NYPD who joined him at the event and engaged with the students, offering their wise counsel and astute guidance.

“The safety and security of our children is our top priority,” said Assemblyman Eichenstein “I am confident that the children at Yeshivas Boyan learned some very important safety lessons today. When law enforcement works hand in hand with the community, we all feel safer and more secure. I would like to thank the NYPD for all that they do. It was very special to have them join me today and look forward to a continued engagement between community and police.”

