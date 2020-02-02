Arab Attacks Yeshivah Bochur & Threatens Him With Knife, Court Releases Him





A 19-year-old Arab worker at Yeshivas Yakirei Yerushalayim in the Geulah neighborhood of Jerusalem attacked a yeshivah bochur and threatened him with a knife on Thursday night, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Witnesses to the scene initially believed it was a terrorist attack and a Zaka volunteer who arrived at the scene held the Arab down until the police arrived.

When the police arrived, they had to struggle to detain the Arab, who resisted the arrest. After the police questioned him, they discovered that a dispute had broken out between the Arab and one of the yeshivah bochurim. The Arab admitted that he had physically attacked the bochur but claimed that the bochur had provoked him.

The Arab, a resident of Shuafat, was brought to the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning and the police requested that his detainment be extended for three days due to the fear that he may be dangerous to the public and may try to obstruct the legal proceedings.

However, the judge decided to release him on restricted conditions, noting that the Arab had no criminal record and although the Arab admitted to attacking the bochur and threatening him with a knife, the bochur had provoked him.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







