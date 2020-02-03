Health Ministy Sets Up Examination Booth in Ben Gurion To Check for Coronavirus





The Health Ministry has set up a special booth in Ben Gurion Airport to check passengers entering the country who have been in China in the past 14 days, or those who came into contact with them, for symptoms related to the Coronavirus. The booth will be staffed by MDA personnel.

The booth is the latest step taken by the Ministry to prevent the virus from coming to Israel. Bulletins distributed in the airport call on certain passengers to come to the booth where MDA staffers proceed to ask the passengers a series of questions and provide a checkup that has been predetermined by the Health Ministry.

Director of MDA Eli Bin participated in a discussion this morning led by the Prime Minister in which he stated: “MDA has answered the request of the Health Ministry, and has begun to staff the special booth in the airport 24-hours-a-day already over the course of the weekend. We are working under the instructions set forth by the Health Ministry and the rest of the government, all in order to prevent the spread of the virus.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







