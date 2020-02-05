Owner Of Pit Bull That Killed 3-Year-Old In Jerusalem Indicted For Negligent Homicide





The Jerusalem District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment on Tuesday against the owner of a pit bull dog that killed a three-year-old boy in 2018.

The indictment is for negligent homicide, possession of a dangerous dog, and possession of a dog without a license.

The defendant raised a pit bull in his home without a license and contrary to regulations on the roof of his one-story home where he also raised chickens and pigeons, the indictment said.

On May 26, 2018, the three-year-old boy and his brother were staying at the defendant’s home and in the afternoon the defendant went to his bedroom to take a nap. In his absence, the children went to the roof of his home to feed the pigeons by climbing a ladder that was standing there for that purpose on a permanent basis. The roof, which was accessible to the children, did not have a railing around it to protect from falls.

The dog, which was not wearing a muzzle, but was usually chained, was free of his chain at the time for unknown reasons. He viciously attacked the three-year-old, biting him on his head and neck in front of his brother, who screamed for help.

The three-year-old, who suffered serious wounds which caused profuse bleeding, was evacuated to the hospital. Unfortunately, he died of complications from the wounds two weeks later.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








