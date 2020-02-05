Three Rockets Hit Netivot, IDF Attacks Hamas Targets In Response





IDF fighter aircraft attacked Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip overnight on Tuesday, following three rockets launched toward Netivot after midnight on Tuesday night as well as a series of explosive balloons launched into Israel throughout the day on Tuesday.

“In response to rockets and explosive balloons launched from Gaza into Israel over the last day, our Air Force just struck a number of Hamas terror targets in Gaza,” the IDF stated a little after 2 a.m. Tuesday night. “A manufacturing site for weapons which belongs to Hamas was attacked, reducing the capabilities of Hamas.”

“The attack was carried out in response to high altitude fire and explosive balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory today. We hold Hamas responsible. They will bear the consequences for actions against Israeli civilians.”

Three rockets were launched toward Netivot after midnight on Tuesday night, causing panic among the residents. Two people, including a young boy, were injured as they were running to safe rooms and received emergency treatment.

3 rockets were just fired from #Gaza into #Israel. That’s 13 launches fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians over the last week. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 4, 2020

Following the attack, the Netivot municipality stated: “A few minutes ago, the Red Alert siren was activated as a result of the launching of rockets toward Netivot – a total of three rockets were launched which fell in open areas. There were no injuries or damage. Currently, there are no new instructions from the Home Front Command. Continue with your routine”

On Tuesday, the IDF deployed interceptor forces along the Gaza border, one soldier watching and another soldier shooting, in an attempt to reduce the number of terror balloons launched from the Gaza Strip, a Ynet report said.

A total of 13 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel in the past week. Also, dozens of explosive balloons have been launched into Israel over the last two days, some of which exploded in the air, causing panic and shock among residents of Israel’s south. On Tuesday, explosive balloons exploded one after the other, with one cluster of balloons attached to a mortar rather than an explosive device. On Monday, nine explosive balloons landed in Israel.

“It’s impossible to live like this,” said one resident of the Gaza envelope area to Israeli media.

