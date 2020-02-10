TRAGEDY: Chareidi R”L Man Falls To is Death in Yerushalayim





A Chareidi man was R”L killed after he fell to his death on Ma’aglei HaRim Levin Street in Yerushalayim on Sunday. Sanhedria residents found the young man at the bottom of a high-rise apartment building on the street. He had no vital signs.

United Hatzalah volunteers and ambulance team rushed to the scene and performed CPR on the young man, and he was transported to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital while still undergoing CPR.

Sadly, doctors at the hospital were forced to pronounce his death after a lengthy attempt to save his life.

