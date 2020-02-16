Arab Attacks Border Police Officer In Chevron, Stabbing Narrowly Avoided





An Arab arrived at one of the inspection posts near Mearas Hamachpeila in Chevron on Sunday morning and Border Police asked him to remove his belongings from his bag and pockets.

The Arab refused and then physically attacked one of the Border Police officers.

The officer, together with the other Border Police soldiers, overcame the suspect, searched his belongings and found a knife in his bag.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Arab, a 16-year-old Dura resident, left his house that morning with a knife in order to carry out a stabbing attack.

The suspect was handed over to security forces for interrogation.

