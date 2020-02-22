Stabbing Attack Thwarted At Shaar Shechem On Shabbos, One Injured





An Arab terrorist approached Border Police officers near Sha’ar Haa’rayos waving a knife on Shabbos morning at about 11 a.m. and was eliminated by the officers.

When the police officers saw the terrorist approaching with a knife, they ordered him to halt and when he continued to approach they fired at him.

A nearby woman was slightly injured on her foot by a ricochet from the officers’ gunfire and was evacuated to the hospital by MDA paramedics.

The suspect was identified as Maher Ibrahim Za’atara, 33, from Jabel Mukaber of East Jerusalem, according to a Channel 13 News report.

המחבל הגיע עם סכין שלופה במטרה לבצע פיגוע, השוטרים הגיבו במהירות, ביצעו ירי ונטרלו אותו. זירת הפיגוע בעיר העתיקה: pic.twitter.com/7Tjh5QVIUz — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) February 22, 2020

On Friday, an Arab woman attempted to stab passerby several times in Armon Hanatziv in south Jerusalem after screaming Allahu Akbar.

A United Hatzalah volunteer who was nearby heard screaming, ran to the scene and knocked the knife out of the woman’s hand. He then overpowered the woman with the help of passersby and they held her down until the police arrived.

ההשתלטות על המחבלת שניסתה לדקור עובר אורח באזור טיילת ארמון הנציב @ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/o4Nmhz0AHg — גלעד כהן Gilad Cohen (@GiladCohenJR) February 21, 2020

One man was lightly injured in the attack. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







