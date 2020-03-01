Ramapo Police Dept Visits Boro Park As They Prepare To Start “Community Affairs Unit” [PHOTOS]





To better serve the community in Rockland County, Ramapo Police will soon be launching a brand new “Community Affairs Unit”.

YWN has learned that the Ramapo Police Department turned to the Commanding Officer of the NYPD’s 66th Precinct, Deputy Inspector James King, who is turn reached out to the venerable Misaskim Organization in Boro Park for their assistance. As a leading community activist for more than 30 years, Rabbi Jack Meyer has been dealing with police and community issues on a a daily basis for decades, and quickly set up a meeting at Misaskim Headquarters in Boro Park. Attending the meeting were representatives from other major organizations such as Hatzolah, Shomrim, Chaveirim, Community Board and other leading community activists.

Ramapo Police came to the meeting, and Inspector King, who has many years of community policing, greatly assisted them with ideas and first hand knowledge of how the Community Affairs Officers in precincts around NYC work closely with the community of each precinct.

Sources told YWN that the Ramapo Police Chief later met with the NYPD Chief of Department about this as well, and was extremely impressed that the NYPD Chief of Dept had already been briefed about the meeting in Boro Park, showing the incredible community relations the NYPD has with the community.

Inspector King, who has a sterling reputation and friend of the community, has worked for years in precincts representing Jewish communities, such as Flatbush, Midwood, Boro Park and other areas. His many years of first hand experience along with the decades of experience that Misaskim has, made a great impact on their visitors, and the Ramapo / Monsey commu8nity is looking forward to the start of this new Unit.

