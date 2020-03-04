UNREAL: Otzma Yehudit, Which Repeatedly Cost The Right-Wing Thousands of Votes, Announces It Will Run Again In Next Elections





With 90% of the votes counted from Monday’s elections for the 23rd Knesset, Otzma Yehudit received about 20,000 votes – 0.4% of the electorate’s votes – far from enough votes to earn even one seat, as compared to the 83,609 votes they received in the last elections.

However, the party has not yet seen the handwriting on the wall although the paint has long since been dry. Baruch Marzel, one of the party’s leaders, who wasn’t a candidate in the current elections due to being disqualified by the Supreme Court due to incitement to racism, stated on Tuesday morning that Otzma will run in the next elections for the Knesset as well.

Following the publication of the initial election results, Ben-Gvir blamed Yamina leaders Naftali Bennett and Rabbi Rafi Peretz for the result, saying: “We are here to stay.”

Otzma Yehudit lost tens of thousands of votes it had garnered in the September elections, with voters not willing to vote for a party that has proven time and time again that it cannot pass the minimum threshold required to enter the Knesset.

למרות התוצאה המאכזבת, ב'עוצמה יהודית' מבהירים: "עוצמה יהודית תרוץ שוב בבחירות הבאות"https://t.co/34moHYT8Vw

צילום: יונתן סינדל, פלאש 90 pic.twitter.com/ANa9W07Pag — ערוץ 20 (@arutz20) March 3, 2020

