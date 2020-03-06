Baltimore Schools Cancel Purim Events





March 6, 2020

Dear Parents,

All of our schools met today to discuss the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). After taking into consideration nationally published information by the CDC, state and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University’s recent precautionary measures to cancel public events, the precautions of other communities and institutions, and Torah Umesorah’s recent recommendations for schools provided by their medical consultants and Daas Torah, we have decided that it is unfortunately necessary to cancel all upcoming extra curricular Purim events for our schools. Regular classroom-based learning and activities will continue as normal, unless otherwise guided.

Have a good Shabbos,

Bais Yaakov School for Girls

Bnos Yisroel

Cheder Chabad

Ohr Chadash Academy

Talmudical Academy

Torah Institute

Toras Simchako

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







