“Not Chareidim, Conversion Or IDF Recruitment”- Liberman Admits His Refusal To Join Right-Wing Bloc Is For Personal Reasons





Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman revealed the reason for his fierce opposition to joining Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the right-wing bloc in a closed conversation with his associates that was publicized by Channel 12 News on Motzei Shabbos.

“Netanyahu crossed a red line,” Liberman is heard saying on the recordings. “Seven complaints were filed against me and my children with the police and tax authorities in 2019, five anonymous ones and two by journalist Yoav Yitzchak. It’s clear to me that Netanyahu and his associate Adv. Amit Hadad is behind this through private investigator Rafi Weizman.”

“By my code, this is a sin that is unforgivable even on Yom Kippur,” Liberman stressed. “They should stop sending me messengers from Likud – the chances of me sitting with Netanyahu are completely nil.”

Liberman also spoke about the law that Blue and White is trying to advance to ban a prime minister with indictments from serving in that role.

“It’s clear that legislating these laws against Netanyahu would be difficult in this short amount of time but the messages of support for it are intended to ease the anti-Bibi camp’s demoralization. And it has – the process has resulted in a turning point and made it clear that there’s hope to replace Netanyahu this time and form a government without him like I promised.”

Liberman also detailed the next steps he wants to take in the recording: “The most important thing now is to make sure that Gantz receives the mandate [to form the next government] and replace the Knesset speaker and take back the Regulatory Committee and then things will start happening on their own.”

“This is an unabashed lie,” the Likud party responded to Liberman’s claims on the recording about the Likud’s role in the police and tax authority complaints against him. “Liberman continues with his delusional untruths. These things never happened. There’s a limit to fake news – another of Liberman’s ridiculous attempts to justify him joining a dangerous left-wing government with the Joint List.”

The Likud party’s lawyer Atty. Amit Hadad sent warning letters to Channel 12 that if the news channel doesn’t deny and remove its deceptive report on the Likud party and him, he will file a libel suit against them. “It’s unbelievable that they didn’t even turn to us for a response,” Hadad stated.

“Not religion or state, not the IDF recruitment plan, conversion or public transportation on Shabbat,” wrote Channel 12 News reporter.

“[Channel 12 News] tells us what until now was speculation and conjectures. Liberman is waging a battle solely for personal considerations. And this follows an entire year that he and his associates are saying that Netanyahu gave in to the Chareidim and that he’s here to protect Israel from turning into Iran.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








