JUST IN: 7-Year-Old Jewish Child In NYC With Coronavirus; FDNY EMS Worker, Head Of Port Authority of NY & NJ Test Positive





Coronavirus case numbers swelled in New York on Monday, including an FDNY EMS member – the city’s 1st first responder with a confirmed case.

The EMS worker is quarantined along with several other co-workers.

Eight patients of the 142 patients statewide are being treated in the hospital and most cases are located in Westchester County.

Among those testing positive for coronavirus is Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority, the bi-state agency that runs the NY-area airports and seaports, Cuomo said.

A 7-year-old girl from the Bronx is also among the New York City cases. She attends Westchester Torah Academy, which has been closed since the New Rochelle case emerged. She is doing well and quarantined with her family, who have tested negative, Mayor de Blasio said.

The mayor urged businesses to allow workers to telecommute or stagger hours to reduce crowding on the subway.

Regarding schools, de Blasio said every public school in New York City will have a nurse in the building. He added that all public school international trips are canceled for the remainder of the school year.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








