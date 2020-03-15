Health Ministry Orders All Yeshivos And Kollelim To Close, Police Arrive At Yeshivas & Chadarim & Block Entrances





Following Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s announcement on Motzei Shabbos about the partial shutdown being imposed on Israel, the Health Ministry issued a new order on Sunday morning requiring all educational facilities including yeshivos gedolos and ketanos and kollelim to close down.

Many yeshivohs, kollelim and Talmidei Torah opened on Sunday as usual after but Israel Police came to the yeshivohs and chadarim that opened and blocked the entrances.

A Jerusalem municipality security officer prevented students from entering the Achiezer Talmud Torah in Bayit Vegan. Officers also arrived at the Chachmas Shlomo Talmud Torah and the Ateres HaTorah yeshivah ketana in Ramot Daled to prevent learning sessions from taking place.

In Petach Tikvah, police arrived at several chadarim in the city that opened and agreed to allow the children to learn in small groups on Sunday but told the schools that beginning on Monday, any learning sessions in schools will be considered a criminal violation.

Police also arrived at the Ohr Yisrael yeshivah in Petach Tikvah. Later on Sunday, Rosh Yeshivas Ohr Yisrael Harav Yigal Rosen, after consulting with Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, announced that he is closing the yeshivah.

Hagaon Rosh Yeshiva Harav Gershon Edelstein, who usually delivers his shiur to hundreds of bochurim and avreichim at Ponevezh, delivered his shiur on Sunday to a minyan of students in his home. The rest of the avreichim and bochurim listened to the shiur by telephone hookup. Learning in the beis medrash of Ponevezh continued as usual.

In Santz, every young kollel avreich is learning with a group of nine children.

The daily shiur of the gaon Harav Itamar Garbuz was held under the open sky on the roof of the beis medrash of Yeshivah Orchos Torah in Bnei Brak.

The Eidah Chareidis held a meeting on Sunday morning regarding the government’s restrictions and decided that the ganim and girls’ schools will be closed but the cheder boys will learn in small groups.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








