Stanislaver Rebbe Of London: Harav Uri Ashkenazi, Z’tl, Is Niftar From COVID-19





The Stanislaver Rebbe of London, Harav Uri Ashkenazi, zt”l, was niftar on Thursday morning from the coronavirus at the age of 76.

Harav Uri has served as the Rebbe since the petira of his father, Harav Meshulam Yissachar Ashkenazi, zt”l, the previous Stanislaver Rebbe of London.

He was a famous Mohel that performed thousands of Brissim over the years.

The Rebbe was hospitalized in serious condition on Wednesday and was niftar by Thursday morning.

Rav Ashkenazi is survived by his Rebbetzin, the daughter of the Nadvorna-Hadera Rebbe, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Yehi zichro baruch.

