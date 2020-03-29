Motzei Shabbos News Round-Up From Israel





Terrorists from the Gaza Strip fired a single rocket at Israel on Friday night. The rocket landed in an open field and no injuries or damage were reported. In response, the IDF targeted subterranean infrastructure that was being used by Hamas in the northern section of the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s Health Ministry issued new statistics on Motzei Shabbos with regard to the number of Covid-19 Coronavirus patients there are in Israel. According to the report, as of Motzei Shabbos, there are 3,619 confirmed cases of Covid-19 patients. 12 of those people have died and 69 are in serious condition. 73 people are in moderate condition and the remainder are in light condition or asymptomatic. Over the last 24 hours, 564 more people have tested positive for contracting the virus. Thus far, 89 people in Israel have made a full recovery.

Following a report on Ynet, it was publicized that the Health Ministry stopped sending results of Covid-19 testing to patients due to a malfunction in the testing system that was reporting conflicting results. As a result, 8 people received incorrect results and the Health Ministry stopped sending reports to all patients who were tested until the issue was fixed. Some 6,000 people were tested for the virus over Shabbos, most at the drive-thru stations set up in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Yerushalayim and Be’er Sheva.

Israeli police issued 1,000 tickers to people for violating the Health Ministry Guidelines of leaving their homes and opening non-essential businesses.

Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh, a member of Benny Gantz’s Hosen L’Yisrael part and the first Druze woman ever to serve in Israel’s parliament, issued a statement on her social media pages that she refuses to sit in a government led by Netanyahu and the Right-Wing parties. “Leadership with integrity is judged by how we act during a crisis. A leader does not betray their principles nor their electorate. I joined politics in order to get rid of this racist and inciting government, the government that created the Nation-State law, and not to become a part of it. I will not, even for one day, under the corrupt man from Balfour.”

The FLYeast travel company, who is supposed to bring home the last Israelis stuck in Thailand on Tuesday, will also be bringing back Israelis from the Philippines, Cambodia, and Myanmar, after these Israelis arrive together in Bangkok using internal flights. The Israeli Embassy in Hong Kong arranged for the internal travel arrangements of these Israelis as well as their permits. Additionally, the plane will then gather an additional 50 Israelis who were stranded in the Goa region of India.

An emergency flight arranged by the Czech government will be leaving Lima in Peru in the next few days. The Israeli embassy in Lima worked tirelessly over the past few days together with the Czech embassy in Lima to arrange a flight for Czech and Israeli citizens to leave the country together. Six Israelis will be on the flight and will be making their way to Israel via stops in Sofia and Berlin.

An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was hit by a motorcyclist on Malki Tzedek Street in the Silwan neighborhood of Yerushalayim on Shabbos. Police detained the driver and the boy was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital for treatment.

A 58-year-old homeless man was killed on Shabbos on Pinsker Street in Netanya. Police have apprehended a 33-year-old suspect in the city and are interrogating him.

A 26-year-old man was seriously injured after his ATV flipped over in an open field near Hamovil Junction. He was treated at the scene for his injuries and taken to Rambam Hospital for treatment.

