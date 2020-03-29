IDF Strikes Hamas In Response To Rocket Launch, Ending Calm Due To Coronavirus Outbreak





The IDF struck terror targets in the Gaza Strip on Friday night after a rocket was launched from the coastal enclave toward Israel earlier Friday evening, the first rocket launched from Gaza in almost a month amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“IDF planes and tanks attacked Hamas military positions and infrastructure used for underground activity in the northern Gaza Strip a short time ago,” the IDF spokesperson stated. “The attacks were carried out in response to the firing of a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel earlier this evening.”

The sound of explosions was heard in Sderot and nearby Israeli border communities following the sound of Red Alert sirens on Friday night. Subsequent reports said that the rocket fell in an open field.

Currently, there are nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the crowded Gaza Strip, with a population of almost two million. An outbreak in the crowded enclave would be extremely deadly due to both the overcrowded conditions and the inadequate healthcare system, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

A total of 1,568 Gazans are currently isolated in 20 quarantine facilities with another 1,205 self-quarantined in their homes.

The WHO set up a field hospital at the Rafah crossing with 38 beds, six intensive care units beds and 30 beds for patients in moderate condition

