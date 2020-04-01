“Hashem Created The World For This Mitzvah” – Chief Rabbis Implore Israelis Not To Push Off Bris Milah





The Chief Rabbis of Israel, Harav Yitzchak Yosef and Harav Dovid Lau, signed a letter calling on Israelis not to push off Bris Milah due to fear of the coronavirus.

“During this difficult era with the coronavirus harming many people, we are writing these lines to be mechazeik Acheinu Bnei Yisrael in all locations on the importance of fulfilling the mitzvah of Milah,” the Chief Rabbis wrote.

“It is unnecessary to elaborate in words on this important mitzvah, on which the Ba’al Shulchan Aruch said: ‘This mitzvah is greater than all the other mitzvahs aseih.'”

“The words of Chazal are enough – ‘[The mitzvah of] Milah is great since if it wasn’t for it, Hashem wouldn’t have created His world, like it says: ‘If not for My bris day and night, I wouldn’t have established the statutes of heaven and earth.'”

“We heard that there are those who are being permissive about this due to the spread of the coronavirus, pushing off this mitzvah. This is forbidden. There is an obligation to fulfill the mitzvah of Milah on the eighth day and fulfilling it can only be delayed if the infant is ill.”

“We are calling to continue to fulfill this mitzvah on time according to halacha also during these days. And in the zechus of fufilling this mitzvah of the Torah, Hakadosh Baruch Hu should bless us, all of Klal Yisrael and the entire world with a refuah sheleimah.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







