Hagaon Harav Kanievsky Paskens: “Sreifas Chametz Only Through A Shaliach”





In light of the spread of the coronavirus, especially in Chareidi areas such as Bnei Brak, a shaila was asked to Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky regarding Sreifas Chametz on Erev Pesach, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

HaRav Chaim unequivocally paskened that due to the crowded conditions in Charedi areas, fulfilling Sreifas Chametz in the usual manner is a matter of pikuach nefesh.

“Sreifas Chametz should be performed through a shaliach without people gathering. Public representatives should organize this in order that sreifas chametz should not endanger lives, chas v’chalilah,” Harav Chaim told his family members.

