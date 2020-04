YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Mendel Margolis ZATZAL. He was 65.

Rav Margolis was the Sgan Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Torah Temimah in Flatbush for the past 35 years.

The Niftar is a nephew of the Beirach Moshe of Satmar ZATZAL.

Additional information will be published when available.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

