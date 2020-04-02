New Daily Shiur Live From Harav Asher Arieli For American Lomdei Torah!

Sponsored Content





בשורה טובה ומשמחת!

NEW!

DAILY SHIUR FROM HARAV ASHER ARIELI

UP UNTIL PESACH!

THE SHIUR IS TOMORROW, FRIDAY MORNING

AT 10:00 A.M.

SUNDAY AND MONDAY IS AT 11:00 A.M.

(Tuesday is at 10:00)

THE CALL IN NUMBER IS- 646.726.9977

The sugya is Pesachim Daf Kuf Yud Daled

To hear the upcoming schedule and שיעורים that have already been said call:732.363.6713 or 718.766.4572 or 732-301-4043 (Chayeinu)

These shiurim should be a z’chus for the entire Klal Yisrael and zchus refuah for all Cholei Yisroel

All throughout the day you can call 732.363.6713 Or 718.766.4572 to hear a שיעור הכנה for this שיעור, as well as the מראה מקומות for the שיעור itself.

These shiurim should be a shmira for all of klal yisrael and a refuah shliema to all cholim. A Z’chus for the sponsors.

Lz”n . Rochel bas Eliezer, Chaim Moshe Noach ben Tzvi, Yitachok Asher ben Moshe Noach, Mordichai Tzvi ben Moshe

Noach, , Ettel bas Moshe Yakov, Yosef Yisrael ben Moshe Yakov, Yosef Yisrael ben Moshe

SCHEDULE OF LIVE SHIURIM AND SHMUESIN

11:00 a.m. SHIUR FROM HARAV ASHER ARIELI

TOMORROW, FRIDAY (and Tuesday) MORNING

AT 10:00 A.M.

SUNDAY AND MONDAY IS AT 11:00 A.M.

Thursday night’s – live shmues and shiur will be given at:

8:45 p.m.– Divrei Chizuk from Harav Chaim Mendel Brodsky

9:15 p.m. Shiur from Harav Berel Shachar

10:00 p.m.– Divrei Chizuk from Harav Elya Chaim Swerdloff (In

English for all bnei bayis, this shiur can be heard on 646.726.9977 and 929.219.1197)

11:30 p.m.- Chumash Shiur from Harav Yeruchem Olshin

Sunday night’s – live shmues and shiur will be given at:

8:45 – Divrei Chizuk from Harav Chaim Yehoshua Hoberman

Shiur 9:15 Harav Mordichai Dick

10:00 Shiur from Harav Elya Chaim Swerdloff

Monday night’s – live shmues and shiur will be given at:

8:45 Divrei Chizuk TBA

9:15 Shiur Harav Yisrael Neuman

10:00 – Shiur from Harav Isamar Garbaz R”H Orchos Torah (B’nei Brak)

_________

There is also a daily תהילים conference for תנוקות של בית רבן at 6:45 daily תהילים at 10:45 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. – 646.726.9977

Past Shiurim and shmuessin, schedule and ma’areh mikomos can be heard at 732-363-6713 and 718-766-4572

For all questions and ideas please email [email protected]

